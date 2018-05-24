FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 9:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB's Praet says economy is good but there are political "clouds"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s economy is in good shape but there are “clouds” relating to government policy, for example in Italy, the European Central Bank’s chief economist said on Thursday.

“There are clouds but economic conditions are good,” Praet told a financial industry event in Brussels.

Among the clouds, he cited plans by Italy’s would-be government to loosen fiscal policy and roll back a pension reform, as well as international trade tensions. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Gareth Jones)

