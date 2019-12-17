Euro zone may face weak growth for years: ECB's Kazimir

BRATISLAVA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone growth may be stuck in low gear until the bloc deals with a host of structural challenges, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir told a news conference on Tuesday.

“I am worried that we won’t be able to enjoy significant economic growth before we deal with the fact that EU is lagging behind in technology and before we complete the European Monetary Union,” Kazimir, who is also Slovakia’s central bank chief, said.

Last week the ECB forecast below potential growth for the coming years and said the bloc’s expansion could even slow from already weak levels by 2022. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Jon Boyle)