TEXT-Reuters interview with ECB policymaker Kazimir

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - The following is the abridged text of a Reuters interview with European Central Bank Governing Council member Peter Kazimir on monetary policy, the German constitutional court’s ruling on the bank’s power and the coronavirus pandemic.

For an interview story, click on

ON THE GERMAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT RULING

“The European Court of Justice has sole authority to decide on the ECB’s actions. This is the rule for us, our Bible.

“It’s important to stress that the European Central Bank is not the villain of Europe or Europeanism. On the contrary! Nobody can dispute that our relentless, unyielding dedication to the euro helped create millions of jobs. We fight for Europeans and for millions of jobs. That’s our guiding principle. We are here for Portuguese citizens, Dutch companies, Slovak carmakers, French investors or German savers.

“Try to imagine of the state of the single currency area without the actions taken by the ECB, from the global financial crisis to the pandemic. The magic word here is proportionality. There is a different understanding of what is and isn’t proportionate. We are and we will always consider proportionality in our action. There is ample evidence for that.”

ON FISCAL POLICY

“The proportionality coin has another side. ECB’s efforts for a strong Europe haven’t been met with an adequate political response. I mean here the big gap in the implementation of structural reforms or the completion of the economic and monetary union.

“The proposal under discussion is not a proper euro zone budget, it’s is a budgetary instrument. We are playing with words here.

“We are now paying the price for the mistakes of the past.

“The euro area needs to evolve further. But even now the response so far is not adequate. Action sooner is better and bigger is always better. The 540 billion euro package is most welcome. But it seems to me it’s not going to cut it. The Eurogroup’s pace is not matching the size and gravity of the ECB’s action or national fiscal responses.

“But it’s not just about the size of the response. What’s more important is the spirit of the discussion and the political signal. The situation we are facing is not the result of failures of member states; this is a natural calamity. So, we need a clear political commitment without caveats. This is not the case now. Policymakers need to make clear that assistance is coming, they’re ready to take the measures needed, without legal obstacles or without delay.”

ON MONETARY POLICY “We will not tolerate volatility hampering our strategy. We will do whatever is necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of monetary transmission.

“Once we have the second leg of support in fiscal policy, then the market reaction will be better.

“We see no urgency in increasing the size of PEPP. We are not opposed to considering such a move if a future development warrants it. But we are now entering de-escalation phase in Europe. As this happens, we’ll be in better position to assess the damage and to talk numbers. Whether it’s unlimited or a specific increase, it has to be based on granular analysis. We stand ready to do more.

„I think that the current portfolio is quite rich, rich enough in terms of asset classes.

“OMT is an important tool, part of our toolkit. But it’s designed for a specific country facing a particular situation, not the current environment. The problem now is not the result of fiscal or policy misguidance. OMT is not the first line response. And we are still at the first line of the response.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)