ECB's Knot: interest rates likely to stay low for years

ECB board member Klaas Knot appears at a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague, Netherlands September 23, 2019 REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Interest rates in the euro zone are very likely to remain at their current historically low levels in the coming years, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Sunday.

“At this moment, I don’t see any factors looming on the horizon that would make me think that interest rates will change significantly in the coming years”, the Dutch central bank president said in an interview on Dutch public television.