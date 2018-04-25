Central banks need to think about non-bank bailouts- ECB's Lane

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Central banks need to consider the possibility that they might have to bail out a non-bank financial actor to protect broader financial stability, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference at the French central bank, Lane said non-banks were increasingly acting as intermediaries in lending out debt, a role traditionally held by banks with access to central bank liquidity.

Asked about the possibility that central banks might need to bail out non-banks, Lane said: "In terms of monitoring financial stability, we do need to think about it."