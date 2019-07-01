ECB can provide more stimulus if needed: Lane

HELSINKI, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has room to ease policy further if needed but policymakers should also be open to new ideas and global best practices, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday.

“Our assessment is that (our) policy package has been effective and further easing can be provided if required to deliver our mandate,” Lane told a conference in Helsinki. “We can add further monetary accommodation if it is required to deliver our objective.”

“The ECB must always be open to new ideas and new methods, drawing from internal and external research and examples of best practice from around the world,” Lane added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)