ECB policy helped Germany grow in face of recession risk - Lane

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s expansive monetary policy has helped Germany, Europe’s largest economy, grow at a time when it has faced the risk of recession, Philip Lane, the bank’s chief economist said on Wednesday.

“Many people were predicting that Germany might fall into recession. The fact that over last year we eased monetary policy has helped the German economy to continue to grow,” Lane said during a podium discussion in Berlin.

Of the global financial crisis that struck in 2008, he said: “We are not fully recovered from the crisis,” adding that euro zone inflation would pick up in the next two years, though not all the way to the ECB’s target of just below 2%. (Reporting by Reinhard Becker and Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)