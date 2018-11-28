Financials
ECB's Lane says must not be "overly dramatic" about euro zone slowdown

DUBLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - It is important not to be overly dramatic about a loss of some growth momentum in the euro zone economy that to a large extent is a result of a better that expected performance in 2017, governing council member Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

“2017 was surprisingly good and so some of what happened in 2018 is a reversal of some of the upside in 2017. So there is this view that what we’re seeing to a large extent is just settling down at a more normal pace of expansion,” Lane, the head of Ireland’s central bank, told a news conference.

“All the data clearly show that the European economy continues to grow, that many of the key mechanisms are still quite positive. So I would say it’s important not to be overly dramatic about this.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

