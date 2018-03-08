ECB will ask ECJ to clarify Latvian member's situation -Draghi

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will ask the EU's highest court to clarify whether security measures against Latvia's central bank governor have the effect of removing him from office, ECB President Mario Draghi told a news conference on Thursday. Latvia's central bank chief Ilmars Rimsevics, an ECB Governing Council member, was detained last month over allegations that he solicited a bribe, an embarrassment for one of the euro zone's newest members. While Rimsevics, who has not been formally charged and denies all accusations, is barred from acting as Latvia's central bank chief, he returned to work last week as an ECB policymaker, defying calls by government officials for him to quit. Draghi said the Governing Council had unanimously decided to ask the European Court of Justice "for clarification ... whether individual security measures imposed on the governor of Latvia's bank by the Latvian anti-corruption authorities ... have had the effect of relieving him from office and if these measures comply with (EU) law." Rimsevics's return to work put the ECB in an awkward position as he maintained access to confidential information, while Latvian authorities provided the euro zone's central bank with little information about his case. The Bank of Latvia was represented by Deputy Governor Zoja Razmusa at Thursday's meeting as Rimsevics is barred from leaving Latvia. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi writing by Catherine Evans ; editing by John Stonestreet)