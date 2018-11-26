Financials
No going back for ECB on decision to end QE: Lautenschlaeger

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is unlikely to go back on its plan to end bond purchases next month and a rate hike sometime next year remains on the cards, ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger told AFP in an interview.

She added that the ECB should not commit to reinvesting cash from maturing bonds for a “long period” as inflation could still rise quicker than the ECB now thinks and because of the negative side effects of the bank’s ultra easy policy.

