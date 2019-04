FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s new Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operation needs to be offered on less generous terms than the previous round of multi-year loans to banks, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Thursday.

“It needs to be more conservative and less generous in my view than the old TLTRO,” Knot, the Dutch central bank governor, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)