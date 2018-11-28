Euro zone corporate lending growth slows in Oct

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Corporate lending growth slowed in the euro zone last month, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, in what could be an early sign that a worsening economic outlook is starting to take its toll on credit.

Loans to companies increased by 3.9 percent year-on-year in October, the slowest pace since May, after hitting a post-crisis high of 4.3 percent in September. Growth in credit to households accelerated to 3.2 percent from 3.1 percent a month earlier. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Keith Weir)