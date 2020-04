(Corrects amount of current account holdings) FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros. TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 15 12 Use of overnight deposit facility 262,359 266,406 Current account holdings 1,867,226 1,871,465 For additional detail on the ECB’s liquidity conditions, click on: here (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)