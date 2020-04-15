ECB ready to offer more coronavirus support if needed, Makhlouf says

DUBLIN, April 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s (ECB) actions so far to help cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic shows it is ready to do more if needed, governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said on Wednesday.

Makhlouf, the governor of Ireland’s central bank, expressed scepticism about the prospects of a sharp v-shaped recovery, expecting a more gradual rebound in economic activity and added that the large impact on public finances around the world from fiscal supports was “absolutely necessary.”

“From the ECB’s perspective, as our actions have shown, we stand ready to support the citizens and economies of Europe if events show that we need to do more,” Makhlouf wrote in a new blog on the Irish central bank’s website. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)