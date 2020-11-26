Factors pulling in different directions for ECB, Makhlouf says

DUBLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - There may be factors pulling in different directions when the European Central Bank makes its next set of policy decisions in December, including on how to evaluate COVID-19 vaccines, governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said on Wednesday.

“If you had asked me a few weeks ago, I would have said the outlook had gotten slightly worse than perhaps when we discussed it in September. On the other hand, we will have to evaluate the emergence of the vaccine and what that might mean for activity and recovery,” Makhlouf told reporters

“Uncertainty is the significant issue and it certainly makes our job much harder to understand what decisions to take. There may be factors pulling in slightly different decisions but in the end we’ll make whatever decisions we need to make. We’ve got the tool kit.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Boyle)