UPDATE 1-Slovak central bank veteran, ECB policymaker Makuch to step down in March

BRATISLAVA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker and head of Slovakia’s central bank Jozef Makuch will step down in March, the bank said on Tuesday.

Makuch, 65, had said in September he was considering leaving his post early to allow parliament to appoint a successor before an election in the spring of 2020.

He has said he considered Finance Minister Peter Kazimir a suitable replacement.

Makuch, considered a swing voter between ECB President Mario Draghi and the more conservative German and Austrian policy view on the ECB governing council, may remain in office longer if needed until the appointment of a new governor, the bank said.

His term officially ends in 2021.

He was first appointed to the central bank board in 2006, and his first stint at what was then the Czechoslovak central bank the bank dates back to 1976.

He said in September he was considering an earlier departure to protect the central bank’s independence and avoid political wrangling given that the next election may produce a fractious parliament with no clear majority.

Kazimir, a member of the ruling leftist Smer party, took a tough stance on Greece during the debt crisis.

He has not confirmed his candidacy for the central bank job but Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said in October that he was interested in it. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)