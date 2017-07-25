FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone recovery promising but ECB accommodation still needed: Mersch
July 25, 2017 / 4:15 AM / 22 days ago

Euro zone recovery promising but ECB accommodation still needed: Mersch

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - The euro zone's economic expansion provides the European Central Bank with increasing confidence, but a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed to raise inflation, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said in Singapore on Tuesday.

In a speech fully in line with ECB President Mario Draghi's policy statement after last week's policy meeting, Mersch argued that underlying inflation remains low and has yet to show convincing signs of a pick-up. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

