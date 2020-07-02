ECB sees no obstacles to Bundesbank role in bond buys, Mersch says

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has provided all the documentation German authorities requested to assess the proportionality of its policies so the German central bank can continue buying bonds, ECB board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.

Germany’s Constitutional Court gave the ECB three months to prove the proportionality of its policies and the German government has already said it was satisfied with the ECB’s answers.

“I see no obstacle to the Bundesbank continuing its purchases under the Public Service Purchase Programme after 5 August,” Mersch said a speech.