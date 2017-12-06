FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB should plan for end of bond buys: Mersch
Sections
Featured
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
Politics
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Technology
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
Business
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2017 / 10:57 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

ECB should plan for end of bond buys: Mersch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should start planning the end of its bond-buying programme since the economic recovery will make such stimulus unnecessary, ECB board member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday.

“While a too quick end to the buying program could lead to excessive market reactions, we should not forget that the longer the programme lasts, ... the greater the risks will become,” Mersch said in Frankfurt. “A credible perspective for an exit from QE is therefore key in curbing risks.”

Mersch did not discuss a timeline for ending quantitative easing (QE) in his speech and said the exit should conform to the developments in the real economy.

While the ECB extended its bond buys at a reduced pace until September and kept an option to extend it further, investors and many policymakers expect the scheme to end by the close of 2018.

Mersch added that the ECB should have a symmetrical approach to its inflation mandate rather than take a one-sided approach in fighting excessively low price growth. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.