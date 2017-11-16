Markets should not expect ECB to raise asset buys: Mersch

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Markets would not be right to expect the European Central Bank to increase asset purchases given solid growth and a rising confidence in the rebound of inflation, Executive Board Member Yves Mersch told CNBC on Thursday.

“Seeing it from today, I do not expect that the market would be right to anticipate a further increase in our asset purchases at the end of our programme,” Mersch added.

Mersch added that the ECB could increase its growth forecast in December and may also project a more modest drop in inflation for the coming months.

“No-one would be overly surprised if we would again slightly revise upwards our projections for growth,” Mersch said adding that the inflation drop, projected for the end of this year and the beginning of next year, would be “less pronounced” as earlier feared. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)