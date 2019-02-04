RPT-ECB should have bigger say on financial stability: Mersch

(Repeats to attach to alert)

BUDAPEST, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should have a bigger say in how the euro zone fights financial bubbles, a task that at present is largely in the hands of national authorities, ECB director Yves Mersch said on Monday.

“The best solution is to integrate financial stability concerns into monetary policy at the European level – including possible corrections with instruments at national levels,” Mersch told a conference in Budapest. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)