ECB to discuss revisiting cheap loans to banks amid uncertain outlook: minutes

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers gathering in December suggested revisiting the use of cheap, multi-year loans to banks in the months ahead and sparred on the outlook for the euro zone’s economy, minutes of the meeting showed on Thursday.

“Looking ahead, the suggestion was made to revisit the contribution of targeted longer-term refinancing operations to the monetary policy stance,” the ECB said in its account of the Dec 12-13 meeting. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)