ECB to make swift preparations for new bank loans: minutes

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers took a gloomy view on the euro zone economy at their last policy meeting and asked for swift analyses on the benefits of giving banks more cheap loans, minutes of the meeting showed on Thursday.

With growth unexpectedly weak for the third straight quarter, policymakers are increasingly concerned that global uncertainty is derailing the euro zone’s recovery, undoing years of work by the ECB to kickstart the bloc.

Indeed, the ECB last month downgraded its growth outlook, a strong hint that a rate hike flagged for the fourth quarter is almost certainly off the table and the central bank’s next move is likely to provide more stimulus, not less.

Although the ECB just ended a 2.6 trillion euro bond purchase scheme to stimulate growth, it is now preparing the ground for giving banks more long-term loans to ensure they keep credit flowing to the economy even during the slowdown.

While policymakers in the January meeting argued that any such facility, called long-term refinancing operations, should serve monetary policy purposes, they asked ECB staff to start working on such a facility.

“While any decisions in this respect should not be taken too hastily, the technical analyses required to prepare policy options for future liquidity operations needed to proceed swiftly,” policymakers said.

With ECB board members Benoit Coeure and Peter Praet openly discussing a new Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operation, the real question is under what terms the loans will be provided.

Sources earlier told Reuters that the ECB is looking to give the loans at a variable interest rate, possibly tied to its main refinancing rate, and for a shorter duration than a previous, four-year facility.

Still, even as policymakers were relatively gloomy about near term growth outlook at the January meeting, they continued to argue that the dip is merely a slowdown and not the start of Europe’s next recession.

While they said 2019 growth forecasts would need to be cut, they left open the question whether the medium term outlook, key for ECB policy, would need to be changed.

The ECB next meets on March 7 and policymakers are expected to discuss the new bank loans, even if a final decision could still take months.