21 days ago
July 25, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 21 days ago

ECB's Nowotny: wise to gently ease back on stimulus - paper

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank would be wise to ease back somewhat on its monetary stimulus, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten on Tuesday.

Nowotny argued that the ECB needs to soon come out with clear communication about its future plans, but he also noted the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is far ahead of the ECB in exiting stimulus, never communicated a fixed timetable in ending asset buys.

"I consider it wise to gently step off the gas pedal," Nowotny, Austria's central bank governor told the newspaper.

The ECB's 2.3 trillion asset buys run until the end of the year, and ECB chief Mario Draghi said that policymakers will decide this "autumn" how to proceed next year. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

