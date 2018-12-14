ECB should end negative rates as soon as possible, Nowotny says

Financials
VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should do away with its negative interest rate on banks’ deposits as soon as possible, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

“My personal view is that specifically this rate, that is this phenomenon of negative interest rates, should be reconsidered as soon as economically possible,” Nowotny told a news conference.

“It is also a specificity of the ECB. The U.S. never had a negative rate,” he said, adding that European countries that did had done so for foreign-exchange-related reasons, which was not relevant for the ECB. (Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

