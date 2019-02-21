ECB's Nowotny sees no need for extra liquidity at the moment - Trend

VIENNA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - There is currently no need for extra liquidity, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said in remarks published on Thursday after colleague Peter Praet hinted that any new round of multi-year loans to banks would be smaller.

Banks, particularly in Italy and Spain, face a cliff-edge as the ECB’s 739 billion-euro ($838 billion) Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operation approaches repayment dates in 2020-21. A decision on extending that facility has not yet been reached, Nowotny said in an interview with Trend magazine.

“Given the slowdown there will be a debate on whether we should continue ... normalisation at all. Personally at the moment I see no need for further liquidity.” Nowotny said. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams)