UPDATE 1-Italy, France, Spain face bond demand dip as ECB adjusts portfolio

(Writes through)

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italy, France and Spain are likely to see demand for their debt from the European Central Bank wane next year as the ECB rebalances its 2 trillion euro ($2.27 trillion) government bond portfolio.

The ECB said on Thursday it would stop adding to its pile of debt at the end of this month and would gradually adjust its holdings to bring them “into closer alignment” with each country’s share in the central bank’s capital.

The ECB has increasingly deviated from this so-called capital key since the programme was launched in 2015, with Italy, France and Spain enjoying oversized purchases when it struggled to buy other countries’ bonds.

The central bank now aimed to make up for part of these deviations, albeit “gradually” and with a focus on not upsetting financial markets. This confirms what sources had told Reuters.

“The portfolio allocation across jurisdictions will continue to be adjusted with a view to bringing the share of the PSPP (bond purchase programme) portfolio into closer alignment with the respective national central banks’ subscription to the ECB capital key,” the ECB said.

“Any adjustment to the portfolio allocation across jurisdictions will be gradual and will be calibrated as appropriate to safeguard orderly market conditions.”

The ECB would have to reduce its holdings of Italian, Spanish and French government bonds by nearly 90 billion euros if it were to mirror its shareholder base strictly, according to Reuters calculations on ECB data.

These are based on all euro zone countries taking part in the programme. Greece, however, has always been excluded due to its low credit rating, and the ECB is struggling to find enough bonds to buy in Estonia, Latvia and Luxembourg.

The central bank also said it would reinvest proceeds of maturing bonds over the entire year to avoid jolts to debt markets.