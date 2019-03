LISBON, March 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone monetary policy still has room to act and has not yet reached its limit, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

“I don’t think we have been to the limit of what we can do (in terms of ECB’s monetary policy). I’m confident we can do it once again,” Coeure said during a conference in Lisbon. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Axel Bugge)