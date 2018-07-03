ECB's Praet confident of inflation recovery even after QE ends

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s chief economist said on Tuesday he was confident inflation in the euro zone will continue accelerating towards the ECB’s target of just under 2 percent even after the end of its massive bond purchases.

“The underlying strength of the euro area economy, together with well-anchored, longer-term inflation expectations, provides grounds to be confident that the sustained convergence of inflation will continue in the period ahead, even after a gradual winding-down of net asset purchases,” he told an event in Bucharest. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Andrew Roche)