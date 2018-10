FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s policy tools are powerful enough to return inflation back to the bank’s target, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday.

“Our forward guidance on rates and re-investment policy offer an effective combination of instruments to support a durable return of inflation to below, but close to, 2 percent,” Praet said in Madrid. (Reporting by Paul Day and Jesus Aguado Writing by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)