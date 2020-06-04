Financials
June 4, 2020 / 1:55 PM / in 43 minutes

Euro zone economy could shrink by up to 12.6% this year: ECB

1 Min Read

    FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy could
shrink by up to 12.6% this year under the European Central
Bank's worst-case scenario, in which governments take stricter
measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
    The ECB published "adverse" and "mild" scenarios on Thursday
to complement its main macroeconomic projections for the coming
three years because the outbreak makes forecasting economic
outcomes harder.
    Here's a summary:        
                 2020    2021    2022    2020    2021    2022
                 MILD    MILD    MILD   SEVERE  SEVERE  SEVERE
   Real GDP     -5.9%   +6.8%   +2.2%   -12.6%  +3.3%   +3.8%
     HICP       +0.4%   +1.1%   +1.7%   +0.2%   +0.4%   +0.9%
   inflation                                            
 
 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa
Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below