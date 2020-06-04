Euro zone economy could shrink by up to 12.6% this year: ECB

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy could shrink by up to 12.6% this year under the European Central Bank's worst-case scenario, in which governments take stricter measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The ECB published "adverse" and "mild" scenarios on Thursday to complement its main macroeconomic projections for the coming three years because the outbreak makes forecasting economic outcomes harder. Here's a summary: 2020 2021 2022 2020 2021 2022 MILD MILD MILD SEVERE SEVERE SEVERE Real GDP -5.9% +6.8% +2.2% -12.6% +3.3% +3.8% HICP +0.4% +1.1% +1.7% +0.2% +0.4% +0.9% inflation (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)