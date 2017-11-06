FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB bond redemptions to total 129.8 bln euros over next year
November 6, 2017 / 3:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

ECB bond redemptions to total 129.8 bln euros over next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Total bond redemptions in the European Central Bank’s asset purchase programme will total 129.8 billion euros over the next 12 months, with 101.5 billion euros in the bank’s public sector purchase programme, data from the ECB showed on Monday.

Monthly redemption over the next year will peak in April, when they hit 24.3 billion euros while the lowest monthly total will be in August, when they drop to 2 billion euros, the ECB said in its first publication of redemption data.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

