ECB delays monthly QE data until Tuesday

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will publish monthly asset purchase data on Tuesday, delaying it by a day to accommodate end-of-quarter accounting procedures, it said in a market message on Wednesday.

“Due to the quarterly National Central Bank balance sheet reporting schedules, the weekly and monthly asset purchase programme information releases will occur one day later than usual, i.e. on Tuesday 3 July at 15:45,” it said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)