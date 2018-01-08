FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 2:58 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

ECB restarts bond buys at lower pace after winter pause

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank purchased a net 2.495 billion euros worth of public sector debt last week after restarting the buys following a pause around Christmas, it said on Monday.

The bank also purchased a net 309 million euros worth of corporate sector bonds.

The ECB reduced the monthly pace of its asset buys to 30 billion euros per month from January 1 from 60 billion euros previously, planning to continue the purchases at least until the end of September. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

