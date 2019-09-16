German finance minister told banks not to hit savers with negative rates - Bild

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday he had told banks not to pass on negative interest rates to savers after the European Central Bank cut deposit rates to a record low.

Scholz told mass-selling Bild newspaper that he opposed government guarantees to prevent negative rates for savers.

“I told bank chief very clearly that it would be a fairly bad idea to react by slapping negative rates on millions of savers,” Scholz was quoted as saying.