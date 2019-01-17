ECB's Lautenschlaeger not yet disheartened by econ data - Politico

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The most prominent hawk on the European Central Bank’s board is not surprised by the recent dip in inflation, Sabine Lautenschlaeger said in an interview published on Thursday.

“It was clear that with the base effects of the energy prices, the inflation rate would drop,” Lautenschlaeger told Politico in comments published on the ECB’s website.

She added that core inflation did not dip that much and she was not disheartened by economic data yet.

“And then you have to think where you will start with a rise in interest rates. We have different key rates, not only one,” Lautenschlaeger added.

