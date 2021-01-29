ECB unlikely to cut rate in pandemic fight, sources say

* Rate cut not on the agenda

* Limited impact seen on economy

* Policymakers downplay euro strength

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is unlikely to cut its already-record low policy rate as this would do little to revive the pandemic-hit euro zone economy, five sources told Reuters, playing down concerns about a strong euro.

Traders were left scratching their head this week when Dutch central bank governor Klaas Knot said the ECB “had room” to push its Deposit Facility Rate, currently at minus 0.5%, further below zero if needed to stem a rally in the euro.

The sources said Knot had raised the rate cut issue at the ECB’s policy meeting last week but the discussion was “marginal” and not considered part of the ECB’s policy strategy, which is now focussed on bond purchases and cheap loans to banks.

“Even if you see a much bigger appreciation, I would not infer that the unique answer to that is the interest rate,” one of the policymakers said.

The sources noted that the ECB’s focus now was on keeping financing conditions, i.e. bond yields and bank lending rates, stable, and said that the exchange rate was a secondary issue.

The sources added there were a number of reasons to oppose a rate cut: their limited impact on the real economy; the euro’s exchange rate is still within its historical range; and the limited scope for making rates more negative before they start doing more harm than good.

A sixth source cautioned this could change if the euro, which has rallied 14% against the dollar since March, kept appreciating as a result of continued monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment.

ECB President Christine Lagarde last week reaffirmed her long-standing line that no instrument was “off the table” and the sources said that a rate cut was still technically possible if circumstances changed fundamentally.

The euro hit a two-year high against the U.S. dollar at $1.2349 earlier this month but has since weakened, along with euro zone economic data, and was now trading just over $1.20.

On a trade-weighted basis, the euro has flatlined since the summer around an 11-year high.

TO CUT OR NOT TO CUT?

A rate cut, so the theory goes, would stem the financial flows into the euro which helped fuel the recent surge.

And a weaker currency would make life easier for exporters, who compete on price against companies from around the world.

Yet there are few other discernible advantages and several drawbacks to pushing the rate on deposits farther into negative territory, which effectively raises the charge that commercial banks pay for parking their idle cash at the ECB overnight.

First, it would do little to encourage more lending, which is currently being constrained by banks’ fears that households and businesses hit by the pandemic won’t be able to repay their loans, rather than by high rates.

Second it would hurt banks and likely require the ECB to grant them a bigger exemption from that same charge via its tiered remuneration system, effectively negating part of the rate cut.

Third, if the ECB wanted to make cash even cheaper, it could more easily do so by lowering the rate on its multi-year loans to banks, which is currently -1% until June 2022 for lenders that don’t shrink their loan book.

Fourth, the ECB sees its bond purchases and loans as its first port of call if it feels it needs more muscle to lift the euro zone’s economy out of deflation.

“There is no need to cut the rate now,” ECB policymaker and Latvian governor Martins Kazaks told Reuters this week. “There are other instruments that are more appropriate in the current situation.” (Editing by Jon Boyle)