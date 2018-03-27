ECB's Vasiliauskas backs market call for rate hike by mid 2019

VILNIUS, March 27 (Reuters) - Lithuania’s Vitas Vasiliauskas on Tuesday became the third European Central Bank policymaker in the matter of days to back market expectations for an interest rate increase in the first half of next year.

“The market is forecasting a change of interest in first half of 2019 – looking from today’s perspective, we can probably agree with the market forecast,” Vasiliauskas said, echoing comments by his German and Estonian peers in recent days. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt)