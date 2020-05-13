Rehn says giving up ECJ's primacy would have very negative consequences for EU

HELSINKI, May 13 (Reuters) - Relinquishing the primacy of the European Court of Justice over EU national courts would have very negative consequences for the bloc, European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said in a statement published on Wednesday.

Rehn’s statement made reference to the German Constitutional Court’s May 5 ruling giving the ECB three months to justify bond purchases under its flagship stimulus programme or risk losing the Bundesbank as a participant in the scheme.

Rehn made the comment on Tuesday to the Finnish parliament,