ECB's Rehn says ready to act if no improvements in euro zone economy

BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is considering using all instruments at its disposal unless there is improvement in the euro zone economy, member of the ECB Governing Council Olli Rehn said on Thursday.

“We in the Governing Council are ready to act as appropriate unless there is improvement in the economic conditions,” Rehn told a conference in Brussels.

Asked whether the ECB should proceed with rate cuts or more asset purchases, Rehn said: "The whole range of instruments is on the table."