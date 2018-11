FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will have to clarify at its next meeting the time frame for reinvesting cash from maturing bonds, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Monday.

The ECB currently guides markets for reinvestments for an “extended period” of time and Praet said that given the end of next purchases, the bank will have to provide a more precise wording at the Dec 13 policy meeting. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)