ECB pays out 1.3 bln euro profit to central banks

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank earned a net profit of 1.275 billion euros in 2017, up by 82 million euros from a year earlier, and this entire sum will be distributed among the 19 national central banks in the euro zone, it said on Thursday.

The bank said the increase in profits was mainly a result of higher net interest income earned on its U.S. dollar portfolio and securities in its 2.55 trillion euro asset purchase programme. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)