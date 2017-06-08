FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
ECB's Draghi drops reference to "downside risks" to economy
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 2 months ago

ECB's Draghi drops reference to "downside risks" to economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN, June 8 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi dropped a long-standing reference to "downside risks" to the euro zone's economic outlook from his policy message on Thursday, saying instead that risks are now "broadly balanced".

He added that inflation remaines subdued.

The widely expected change in the wording reflects an acceleration of the bloc's economic recovery in recent months and is likely to be taken as a sign that the ECB is preparing for an eventual withdrawal of its aggressive stimulus measures.

Earlier, the ECB dropped reference to possibly lower interest rates when it pledged to keep at their present level for an extended period of time and well past the horizon of its asset purchases. (Editing by Catherine Evans/Jeremy Gaunt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.