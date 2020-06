FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - European Central Bank boad member Isabel Schnabel played down an imminent expansion of the ECB’s crisis-fighting tools on Wednesday, pouring cold water on the notion of buying bonds issued by banks or by junk-rated companies.

“We don’t necessarily have to extend our toolbox already right now but according to how the crisis develops there may be a time when this becomes necessary,” Schnabel said. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)