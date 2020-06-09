Financials
June 9, 2020 / 2:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Rate cuts remain an option for ECB, Schnabel says

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - Interest rate cuts remain an option for the European Central Bank but asset purchases are now a more appropriate tool to stimulate the euro zone economy, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Tuesday.

“Currently, we consider asset purchases to be a more effective and efficient tool, also taking potential side effects into account,” Schnabel said in a Twitter Q&A. “But our experience with negative interest rates has been positive, and lowering interest rates remains an option for the future.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below