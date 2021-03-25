UPDATE 1-ECB's focus shifting to bond prices over volumes -Schnabel

(Adds details, file photos available)

FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - The focus of the European Central Bank’s asset purchases is shifting to bond prices from purchase volumes, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday, just weeks after the bank announced a significant increase in the pace of buying.

The ECB raised asset purchases by half last week, pushing yields lower but Schnabel’s comments suggest that the focus in the coming months will be on yield levels rather than a mechanical fulfilment of a purchase quota.

“Our pledge to preserve favourable financing conditions shifts the focus from quantities – the amount of assets we purchase – towards prices – the conditions at which sovereigns, firms and households can access credit,” Schnabel, who is responsible for the ECB’s market operations said.

“During the first phase of the crisis, quantities were an end in themselves,” Schnabel said. “Today, they are a means to an end: they are used to the extent necessary to deliver on our commitment to preserve favourable financing conditions.”

But Schnabel pushed back on suggestions the bank is now engaged in yield curve control, arguing that “favourable financing conditions” are a relative concept and desired yield levels evolve with economic conditions.

She also played down the focus on nominal rates, arguing that inflation adjusted rates -- which fell sharply in March -- are more important drivers for consumption and investment.

“Real interest rates affect consumption and investment decisions,” she said. “In themselves, nominal interest rates typically have little bearing on the behaviour of firms and households.”

While Schnabel has persistently focused on real rates, other policymakers, including ECB President Christine Lagarde and chief economist Philip Lane, often point to the importance of nominal rates.

Schnabel also argued that pushing interest rates any lower may be counterproductive, so the best the ECB can now do ensure that low borrowing costs prevail for as long as needed.

“Lowering interest rates further from very low levels may not only result in diminishing returns, it may also come with increasing costs,” Schnabel argued. “The harder we push today, the larger the potential risks may be for price stability tomorrow.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa and Nick Zieminski)