Trade war, Italian turmoil are top worries: Slovenian cbank chief

LJUBLJANA, June 6 (Reuters) - The economic slowdown in the euro zone is not a major worry and the prospect of a global trade war and political turmoil in Italy are bigger issues for the currency bloc, the acting head of Slovenia’s central bank said on Wednesday.

“There is maybe some minor slowdown (in the euro zone), there are some risks for future economic growth but I think we should not be worried about that,” Bank of Slovenia Deputy Governor Primoz Dolenc said.

“We can be worried about trade wars, about some imbalances in some countries, like Italy, about political crisis. In general we are not worried regarding the European economic growth,” said Dolenc, who has headed the banks since Governor Bostjan Jazbec quit to take another job.