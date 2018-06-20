ECB's Draghi not optimistic on policy impact of trade dispute

SINTRA, Portugal, June 20 (Reuters) - It is too early to assess the monetary policy impact of an escalation in trade tariffs between the United States and its partners but there is no reason for optimism, the head of the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

“It’s not easy and it’s not yet time to see what the consequences on monetary policy of all this can be but there’s no ground to be optimistic on that,” Mario Draghi told an ECB conference in Sintra, Portugal. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)