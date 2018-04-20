Euro zone economy needs global growth, open trade: ECB's Draghi

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s economy needs strong global growth and open trade if it is to continue to prosper, the European Central Bank’s President Mario Draghi said on Friday.

“The positive developments in the euro area are not independent of the global growth momentum,” Draghi told central bank governors and ministers on the International Monetary and Financial Committee in Washington.

“Open trade, investment and sustainable financial flows play a key role in the cross-border diffusion of new technologies that drive forward efficiency improvements,” he added. (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt Editing by Andrew Heavens)