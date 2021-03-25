Euro zone economy may rebound strongly if vaccination speeds up, ECB's de Guindos says

FILE PHOTO: Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Luis de Guindos gives a statement during the second day of the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Economics and Financial Affairs in Berlin, Germany September 12, 2020. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone economy could be in for a strong rebound in the second half of the year if a large proportion of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19 in the summer, European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

“If a high percentage of the population is vaccinated and immunized in the summer, this will have a very positive impact and lead to a second half of the year in which there could be a very strong rebound in activity,” de Guindos told an online event.